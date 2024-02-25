The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $326,171,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,723,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,228,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $112.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $197.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

