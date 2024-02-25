DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88-1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE DRH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.33. 2,919,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

