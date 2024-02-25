VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.62. 8,526,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,684,818. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $213.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.35.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

