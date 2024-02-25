Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Lessened by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1,409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Fortinet by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 47,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.64. 3,772,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,691,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

