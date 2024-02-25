Miller Investment Management LP Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up 2.9% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned approximately 1.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $18,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,173,000 after buying an additional 1,128,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 249,465 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,076,000 after purchasing an additional 242,876 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after purchasing an additional 114,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RTM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. 57,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,472. The company has a market cap of $324.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $185.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.