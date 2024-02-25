Miller Investment Management LP Sells 193 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Miller Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.29. 1,696,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,396. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

