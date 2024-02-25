Miller Investment Management LP Sells 199 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Miller Investment Management LP cut its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.19. 1,258,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,908. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average is $127.19.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

