Merlin Capital Inc Sells 83 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Merlin Capital Inc reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 2.5% of Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $770.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $740.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.72. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,201 shares of company stock worth $12,640,653 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

