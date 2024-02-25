Merlin Capital Inc Buys 885 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Merlin Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.2% of Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,706 shares of company stock worth $962,177 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,308. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.