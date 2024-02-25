Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Cut by Merlin Capital Inc

Merlin Capital Inc lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 2.0% of Merlin Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,543,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $2,401,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $2,466,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.64.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6 %

PWR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,255. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $237.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

