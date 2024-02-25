AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.080–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 million-$22.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.0 million.

AXT Trading Up 69.3 %

NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 102,857,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,919. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTI. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised AXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.71.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 96,314 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

