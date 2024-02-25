Cadence Bank Has $455,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cadence Bank reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $420,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at $819,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,697 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

