Cadence Bank Buys 534 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 150.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,719,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $199.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average of $185.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

