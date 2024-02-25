Cadence Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cadence Bank increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

