Cadence Bank Has $581,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cadence Bank increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 232,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $391.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.93. The stock has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $396.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,734 shares of company stock worth $5,529,824 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

