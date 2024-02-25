Cadence Bank Has $532,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 6.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of GSK by 4.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 12.3% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.