Cadence Bank Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cadence Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $156.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

