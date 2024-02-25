Cadence Bank Acquires 15,928 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.