Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.57 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $175.95 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.