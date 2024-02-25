Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 7,407 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.30% of Colliers International Group worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $119.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.93. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

