NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stake Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NICE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,005,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NICE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NICE by 193.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after acquiring an additional 834,819 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 22.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 206,551 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 0.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.55.

NICE Price Performance

NICE opened at $238.20 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

