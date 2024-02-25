Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $16,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
TTE opened at $64.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.