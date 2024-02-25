Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $16,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $64.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.