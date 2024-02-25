CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

