Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.46% of Calix worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Calix by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,731,000 after acquiring an additional 373,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Calix by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Calix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Calix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX opened at $34.50 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

