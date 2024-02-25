Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,413 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

VRSK opened at $244.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

