Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 18,809 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.42% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 125,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 54,165 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.1 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.12. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

