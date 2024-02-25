Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 70,836 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,836 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPG opened at $150.35 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $153.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

