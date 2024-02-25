75,000 Shares in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,922. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

