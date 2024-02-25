Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ivanhoe Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

IE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 228,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,984. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

