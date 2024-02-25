Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 59,301 Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 50.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 52.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.26 million, a P/E ratio of -32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

