Minerva Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Minerva Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 390,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

