Miura Global Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Miura Global Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 4.0% of Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.73. 4,181,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.69. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.