11,754 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.
PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 9.0 %
Shares of PCT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 1,896,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,507. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PureCycle Technologies Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
