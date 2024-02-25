Minerva Advisors LLC Buys 391,262 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 391,262 shares during the quarter. Tredegar makes up 3.8% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 362.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Tredegar by 103.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Tredegar by 243.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar Trading Up 1.1 %

TG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 101,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,879. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tredegar

Tredegar Profile

(Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.