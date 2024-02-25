Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN stock remained flat at $31.23 on Friday. 48,606,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,778,325. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,452 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,225. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

