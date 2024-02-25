Monashee Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Monashee Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Blue Bird worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.50. 595,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The firm had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLBD. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blue Bird

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,836,369 shares of company stock worth $204,524,848. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.