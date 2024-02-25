Miura Global Management LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Miura Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems comprises about 2.0% of Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC owned 0.05% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

INSP traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.94. 322,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,227. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.