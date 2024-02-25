Miura Global Management LLC Acquires 55,000 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 830,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Burford Capital comprises 7.9% of Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 843,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BUR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 559,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.68. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

