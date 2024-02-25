Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Sold by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,225 shares during the period. Structure Therapeutics comprises approximately 13.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Structure Therapeutics worth $31,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Washington University acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GPCR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,575. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $75.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPCR

About Structure Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.