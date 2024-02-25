Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 476.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,590 shares during the quarter. Alight accounts for approximately 2.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Alight worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 17.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,567,000 after buying an additional 4,187,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,033,000 after buying an additional 542,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,880,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,132,000 after buying an additional 1,191,449 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 33.3% in the third quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 4.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,324,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after buying an additional 470,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. 7,546,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALIT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

