Monashee Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. argenx accounts for about 1.5% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 43.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ARGX traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.52. 160,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,515. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.88 and a 200 day moving average of $454.15.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.
