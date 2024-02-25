160,740 Shares in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000. Klaviyo comprises 2.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Klaviyo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $2,760,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at $64,316,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at $2,258,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at $34,203,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of Klaviyo stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 507,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,507. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.45.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

