Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Announces Earnings Results

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Stories

