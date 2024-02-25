204,400 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,000. Maplebear accounts for 2.5% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CART. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CART shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Maplebear Stock Up 2.4 %

CART traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,108,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, Director Ravi Gupta bought 545,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,952.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,581,912 shares in the company, valued at $45,606,522.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Maplebear news, Director Ravi Gupta bought 545,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,952.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,581,912 shares in the company, valued at $45,606,522.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 438,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $13,014,938.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,012,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,761,783.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,020,273 shares of company stock worth $57,657,346. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Further Reading

