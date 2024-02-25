Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys 40,000 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,853. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.