Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Vital Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Vital Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTLE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Vital Energy Price Performance

VTLE stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 693,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

