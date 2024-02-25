80,000 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Flywire at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

FLYW stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.62 and a beta of 0.91. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

