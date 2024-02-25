Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. Opera accounts for 1.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Opera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth $190,327,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 1,148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,477,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,092 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 340,977 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $2,725,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 652,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,619. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $938.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.76. Opera Limited has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

Opera Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

