Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $22,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,089 shares of company stock worth $14,396,688 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.