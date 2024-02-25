Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 115,749 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,749 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of CF Industries worth $22,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

NYSE:CF opened at $80.41 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

